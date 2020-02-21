Live Love Dance Welcomes Belly Dancer Turned Line Dancer Nancy Brown who was told at a young age that she was too short to be a professional dancer, and she proved them all wrong! Not only is she a professional dancer, she owns her own UCantoo Bellydance Company! Nancy shares her story of persistance and passion in dance and how it has given her the ability to empower others.

