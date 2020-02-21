Live Love Dance! Welcomes Belly Dancer Turned Line Dancer Nancy Brown

February 21, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Nancy Brown

Live Love Dance Welcomes Belly Dancer Turned Line Dancer Nancy Brown who was told at a young age that she was too short to be a professional dancer, and she proved them all wrong! Not only is she a professional dancer, she owns her own UCantoo Bellydance Company! Nancy shares her story of persistance and passion in dance and how it has given her the ability to empower others. 

 

Download, subscribe, and listen to Live Love Dance here: 

 

