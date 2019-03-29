Live. Love. Dance! Welcomes "World of Dance" Contestant Audrey Lane Partlow

Live Love Dance! welcomes "World Of Dance" hip hop and krump dancer, Audrey Lane Partlow, orginally from Seattle, Washington. Audrey is only fifteen and already burning up the dance world as a professional dancer in Los Angeles with her hard hitting, passionate dance style. Audrey also shares how dance helped her overcome her social anxiety and fear of talking to others and in public. 

