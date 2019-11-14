Look, it's the MWP on the CMA Awards!

The Morning Wolfpack were celebrated in Nashville yesterday for their achievenments in radio broadcasting! They were awarded CMA Major Market Personalities of the Year and appeared on the show to accept. Let's take a look at their fun trip to Nashville!

First we get to see them on the CMA's with the other broadcast winners!

It's been fun to watch their journey. What a thrill it must've been going to the CMA offices to pick up their "hardware"!

The funniest part about the MWP's trip to Nashville is the weather! It was 19 degrees with snow on the ground when they arrived! It's warmer in Seattle than Nashville!

Matt, Emily, and Slow Joe got to celebrate with a fancy dinner with the boss.

Celebrating our CMA win in Nashville tonight! Can’t wait to represent The Wolfpack tomorrow night on the big stage! #MWP #cmaawards #santo pic.twitter.com/2d5RDUj357 — Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) November 13, 2019

Matt showing off his CMA! We love the excitement and would've probably done the same thing!

Congratulations again for all of your hard work MWP!