Look, it's the MWP on the CMA Awards!
The Morning Wolfpack were celebrated in Nashville yesterday for their achievenments in radio broadcasting! They were awarded CMA Major Market Personalities of the Year and appeared on the show to accept. Let's take a look at their fun trip to Nashville!
First we get to see them on the CMA's with the other broadcast winners!
I spy #MWP -- on #CMAAwards! --@MorningWolfMatt @MorningWolfEm @SlowJoeWolf pic.twitter.com/X9qwcLllyV— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) November 14, 2019
It's been fun to watch their journey. What a thrill it must've been going to the CMA offices to pick up their "hardware"!
Picking up our hardware at the @CountryMusic offices! - @MorningWolfMatt, @MorningWolfEm & @SlowJoeWolf #MWP #cmaawards # pic.twitter.com/BSVhtvllPA— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) November 13, 2019
The funniest part about the MWP's trip to Nashville is the weather! It was 19 degrees with snow on the ground when they arrived! It's warmer in Seattle than Nashville!
Happy #CMA day! The Morning Wolfpack is live from our AirB&B in Nashville! #MWP #Nashville pic.twitter.com/TRTNDqpcAC— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) November 13, 2019
Matt, Emily, and Slow Joe got to celebrate with a fancy dinner with the boss.
Celebrating our CMA win in Nashville tonight! Can’t wait to represent The Wolfpack tomorrow night on the big stage! #MWP #cmaawards #santo pic.twitter.com/2d5RDUj357— Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) November 13, 2019
Matt showing off his CMA! We love the excitement and would've probably done the same thing!
Not celebrating this one at all! -- #CMA #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/DYo1QyYNrL— Matt McAllister (@MorningWolfMatt) November 13, 2019
Congratulations again for all of your hard work MWP!
Look for this shot tonight during the @cma Awards on @abcnetwork! #MWP #cmaawards2019