Loretta Lynn Calling Out Garth Brooks "Wrong" to Withdraw from CMA "ETOTY"

Loretta Lynn took to her Instagram to share with fans a message for Garth Brooks. She is speaking out against his decision to remove himself from the running of the CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Loretta Lynn shared on Instagram that Garth Brooks shouldn't withdraw from the running for Entertainer of the Year if he is deserving of the title.

"I’ve thought a lot about @garthbrooks stepping down from being considered for CMA Entertainer of the Year. That’s classic, humble Garth but I think he’s wrong on this one! He’s won it 7 times because he earned it! In my book, he’s earned it 20 times over and deserves to win it anytime they count the votes up and he’s on top. He’s worked his heart out and you can mark it down that I’m his biggest fan."

She ends the post by saying, "I hope CMA ignores his request! Love you, honey."

So who's right here?

Garth Brooks made the decision after he won the award in 2019, and Twitter had a lot to say about it.

"You pretty much saw what happened after the CMAs, all the way through the new year. It got a little-- it wasn't fun, let's put it that way. But there was one tweet that really stuck in my head. It said, 'Hey, man. This guy, why doesn't he just step down (and leave) the entertainer for the next generation?'", Garth shared. Garth also said he agreed with that idea.

"The last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful to the CMAs and everybody that has voted for us. We are officially pulling ourselves out of entertainer of the year. And my number is seven, you guys know that. And we feel very lucky with seven. And it's time for somebody else to hold that award, know what that entertainer feels like. Because they're all out there busting their butts," Garth Brooks shared as he removed himself from the category.

Loretta's got a really good point. If you win Entertainer of the Year, you want to know you've gone up against the best.