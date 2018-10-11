Luke Bryan Asks for Hurricane Michael Prayers

October 11, 2018
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the morning hours on Wednesday, October 10th in Mexico Beach, Florida. That's where Luke Bryan's mother lives! Luke Bryan took to Twitter to ask for prayers for not only the woman who gave us Luke Bryan but also friend's of Luke's as well. 

Mexico Beach, Florida is where Hurricane Michael made landfall. 

Some residents lost everything. 


 

We pray that everyone who was in the path of Hurricane Michael including Luke's mom and friends are safe. The storm is moving over Georgia and into the Carolinas. As of last night, it was down graded to a tropical storm. 

 

