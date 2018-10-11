Luke Bryan Asks for Hurricane Michael Prayers

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the morning hours on Wednesday, October 10th in Mexico Beach, Florida. That's where Luke Bryan's mother lives! Luke Bryan took to Twitter to ask for prayers for not only the woman who gave us Luke Bryan but also friend's of Luke's as well.

Hey everyone. Pray for my people. So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 11, 2018

Mexico Beach, Florida is where Hurricane Michael made landfall.

Even though my family lost everything, God has blessed us with protection and a beautiful sunset. Please keep everyone back home in your prayers as rescues are being made and rebuilding starts -- #HuricaneMichael #MexicoBeach pic.twitter.com/wx1Jx2c3Gu — TerriLEAN WIT IT (@TerriLee_Beamon) October 11, 2018

Some residents lost everything.

#HurricaneMichael destroyed much of #MexicoBeach including our place where we have built memories for nearly 23 years. The Dunes Condos will be missed along with many other places. Hurt for everyone who has lost. Thanks @Ginger_Zee for the "now" picture. pic.twitter.com/km5Jkspmb6 — Mark Wall (@techieMW) October 11, 2018

We pray that everyone who was in the path of Hurricane Michael including Luke's mom and friends are safe. The storm is moving over Georgia and into the Carolinas. As of last night, it was down graded to a tropical storm.