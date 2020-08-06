Luke Bryan Calls It "Disturbing" Carrie Underwood Never Won Entertainer of the Year at CMA's

Garth Brooks has pulled his name out of the running for CMA's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year. Luke Bryan has a lot to say about the vaccum that's been left.

Luke Bryan has won CMA Entertainer of the Year two times before and is now sharing how every time he gets a nomination, that alone is "winning for him."

"I truly believe that when I won, I was deserving," Bryan said in a recent press conference. "He*l, I really felt like the best entertainer that year. And there's been years where I felt like the best entertainer and I didn't win, but that's just the way it goes."

Last year Luke Bryan totally expected Carrie Underwood to win Entertainer Of The Year.

"My thought is, if we go for some long period of time and Carrie Underwood never wins a CMA Entertainer of the Year, that's quite disturbing for me, because she's definitely ... she's done everything you can do to win, in my opinion," Bryan says, adding, "And that goes for Eric Church."

Carrie Underwood and Eric Church have never won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. She has been nominated twice in 2016 and 2019, while Eric Church has been up for it three times, in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Members of the CMA's are voting right now to put the nominees on the final ballots.

Who do you think deserves it this year?