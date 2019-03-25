Luke Bryan Gives AI Contestant Boots Right Off His Feet

Does it get any better than Luke Bryan?! He will give the boots right off his own feet to help an aspiring country singer.

Luke Bryan noticed holes in the boots of an American Idol hopeful Colby Swift who is only 19 and gave him his boots during Sunday night's episode. Luke Bryan asked the camera to show the holes in Colby's boots. Then asked him what size he wears.

"I mean, whatever fits,'' Swift said.

"Well, I'm a 12D, and I'll solve that little problem,'' Bryan said.

Video of SURPRISE! Colby Swift Gets Unexpected Gift from Luke Bryan at Hollywood Week - American Idol 2019

This is just the sweetest thing we've ever seen!

Luke gave Colby his boots and told him,

"So Colby, those boots are made for walking to the next round"!

Lionel Ritchie tweeted about the tearful moment...

We just couldn’t let you keep walking in those boots, Colby... really amazing moment with @LukeBryanOnline ----#AmericanIdol #HollywoodWeek — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 25, 2019

Colby Swift got a standing ovation during his performance of "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" by Freddy Fender that helped him move onto the next round. But he was eliminated in the group round later in the show.