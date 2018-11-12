Luke Combs Living It Up with Two CMA Nominations

It's CMA week in Nashville, and the nominees are getting ready for the biggest awards show in country music. One of our Hometown Holiday artists, Luke Combs, is nominated for two major awards including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. The CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 14th on NBC.

Luke Combs is soaking it all in and taking nothing for granted with his big nominations. He attened the CMA Awards Nominees Dinner with his adorable girlfriend.

And he took a look back at playing the Grand Ol' Opry for the first time.

Luke describes this past year as a rollercoaster and an "awesome ride"!

Life moves so fast that it’s hard to sit back & think about this rollercoaster I’ve been on. I’m so grateful to do something I love & for the people who support me. This #CMAawards New Artist of the Year nom is an important stop on an awesome ride. Watch Wed, Nov 14 8/7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ff2SCMShhn — Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) November 11, 2018

We wish our Hometown Holiday artist, Luke Combs, all the luck at the CMA Awards. But he really isn't going to need it! You've stole our hearts, and we can't wait to see you on the show and on our #Hometown18 stage!