Luke Combs Living It Up with Two CMA Nominations

November 12, 2018
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

It's CMA week in Nashville, and the nominees are getting ready for the biggest awards show in country music. One of our Hometown Holiday artists, Luke Combs, is nominated for two major awards including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. The CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 14th on NBC. 

Luke Combs is soaking it all in and taking nothing for granted with his big nominations. He attened the CMA Awards Nominees Dinner with his adorable girlfriend. 

CMA Awards Nominees Dinner was a stacked deck.

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

And he took a look back at playing the Grand Ol' Opry for the first time. 

Two years ago today I made my @opry debut. I still get butterflies stepping out onto that stage and playing my songs for that crowd. I just want to thank the Opry for believing in me then and continuing to believe in me now, you made this ole boy’s dream come true. See you on November 9th! #IWasKindaSkinnyThen

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Luke describes this past year as a rollercoaster and an "awesome ride"! 

We wish our Hometown Holiday artist, Luke Combs, all the luck at the CMA Awards. But he really isn't going to need it! You've stole our hearts, and we can't wait to see you on the show and on our #Hometown18 stage! 

 

 

Luke Combs
CMA Awards
New Artist of the Year
