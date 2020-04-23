Luke Combs Covering "The Dance"; All I Needed to Get Through Day 41 Quarantine

Some days in quarantine are better than others. Aside from running out of pajamas to wear and never knowing what day it is, I'm searching every day for something to lift the mood. Today it's Luke Combs!

Luke Combs is just being Luke Combs and completely crushing a cover of Garth Brook's "The Dance", and for me... today... it's all I needed to say, "ok quarantine day 41, we've got this"! So thank you Luke! It's so good that GOAT, Garth himself was impressed too!

One of my favorites too! You did the song proud, hoss! love, g https://t.co/LOzcgRGwIZ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 23, 2020

Can we get a duet of this stat? Like NOW please?