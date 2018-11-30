Luke Combs Is Engaged!

One more reason to celebrate with Luke Combs... he's engaged! He popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Nicole Hocking while they were in the kitchen. But he made the announcement and shared the big news with his fans after taking an adorable photo in Hawaii together.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Wonder if Nicole will travel with Luke for the Hometown Holiday show?!! We sure hope so!

They are adorable together!

They're doing their best "Ocean's 10" impression at the CMA's! Love it!

ocean’s ten A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on Nov 15, 2018 at 7:05pm PST

Omgoooosh, these two!! We can't get enough!

The way they look at each other though...

Fancy seeing you here A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

They went to the Billboard Music Awards together.

And last year's CMA's... love that red dress Nicole!

❤️ A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:03am PST

You know what they say, a couple that fishes together stays together!

-- A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

Congratulationst to both Luke and Nicole! We can't wait to see you next Thursday at Hometown Holiday AND are waited with baited breathe to see your wedding photos!