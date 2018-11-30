Luke Combs Is Engaged!

One more reason to celebrate with Luke Combs... he's engaged! He popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Nicole Hocking while they were in the kitchen. But he made the announcement and shared the big news with his fans after taking an adorable photo in Hawaii together. 

She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you @nicohocking I Love You! #Mahalo

Congratulations to the happy couple! Wonder if Nicole will travel with Luke for the Hometown Holiday show?!! We sure hope so! 

They are adorable together! 

no words. you continue to amaze me every day --

They're doing their best "Ocean's 10" impression at the CMA's! Love it! 

ocean’s ten

Omgoooosh, these two!! We can't get enough! 

id go anywhere with you -- preferably somewhere warm near the ocean --

The way they look at each other though...

Fancy seeing you here

They went to the Billboard Music Awards together. 

Had all the fun at the bbmas with this one --

And last year's CMA's... love that red dress Nicole! 

❤️

You know what they say, a couple that fishes together stays together! 

--

Congratulationst to both Luke and Nicole! We can't wait to see you next Thursday at Hometown Holiday AND are waited with baited breathe to see your wedding photos! 

 

