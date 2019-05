We all know the scene in "Pretty Woman" when Julie Roberts character has a ton of money to blow on Rodeo Drive, but the sales lady refuses to sell her anything in the store. Well it happened to Luke Combs in NYC.

Luke Combs wanted to purchase a Rolex, and the sales lady refused to sell it to him. Then this happened...

Video of Luke Combs Had A 'Pretty Woman' Shopping Experience While Buying A Rolex

Never judge a book by it's cover. That person may just be the biggest thing in country music!