Luke Combs Going to ACM's as a BIG Winner

March 25, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© PictureGroup

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Luke Combs was just having a regular day making a toaster strudle when something his phone rang. Carrie Underwood was on the other end and had a big surprise for Luke! 

Carrie called Luke Combs yesterday to deliver the news that he had won the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award! 

So well deserved! Congrats Luke Combs! Now come back and play for us in Seattle! We haven't forgotten you know... 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
ACM
New Male Artist
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes