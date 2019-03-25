Luke Combs Going to ACM's as a BIG Winner

Luke Combs was just having a regular day making a toaster strudle when something his phone rang. Carrie Underwood was on the other end and had a big surprise for Luke!

Carrie called Luke Combs yesterday to deliver the news that he had won the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award!

Got some pretty awesome news yesterday... Thanks for the call, @carrieunderwood! This is a dream come true and I'm so thankful for all of you. Can't wait for the @ACMawards! pic.twitter.com/0Idtocebkn — Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) March 25, 2019

So well deserved! Congrats Luke Combs! Now come back and play for us in Seattle! We haven't forgotten you know...