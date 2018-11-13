Luke Combs is #Hometown18 Headliner; Here's 3 Reasons Why

November 13, 2018
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

Hometown Holiday is going to be the biggest Wolf show EVER Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center! Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and LUKE COMBS will play the show! 

We've got three reasons why we're completely head over boots about Luke Combs playing #Hometown18! Here we go... 

 

  • 1. Luke Combs is a master beer chugger! That boy can shot gun a beer in 1.5 seconds...no joke! He even challenged Dierks Bentley to a shot gun beer race, and we all know how good Dierks is at this game! No offense Dierks, but our money is on Luke! 

 

  • 2. Because Luke sings like THIS with Leon Bridges! Like we can't even... 

 

  • 3. Because Luke loves his momma! 

 

