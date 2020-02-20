Luke Combs Is Going "George Strait Style" In-The-Round for Fall Tour

February 20, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Jason Kempin / Staff

Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

The King always performed in-the-round! It's one of the reasons we always loved going to a George Strait show. Now Luke Combs has decided to follow in those footsteps and go in-the-round to close out his fall tour dates. 

Luke Combs shared the news on Instagram saying that 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour stops will begin on Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and run through early December. Seating at each of the just-announced shows will be in-the-round style, "for more of y’all to have an opportunity to come. So we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue"! SWEEEEEET! 

 

Adding more dates to the WYSIWYG Tour! I wanted to figure out a way for more of y’all to have an opportunity to come, so we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue! Join/login to my fan club at lukecombs.com (link in bio) to receive pre-sale registration info (info also emailed to members). General on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 AM local venue time.

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Alright, who's ready for a road trip? 

 

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena §
Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center *
Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena *
Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum *
Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @Alerus Center §
Oct 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER CENTER §
Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena *
Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center *
Oct. 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark -- First Interstate Arena *
Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah. @Vivint Smart Home Arena *
Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *
Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena *
Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *
Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *
Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @yStar Veterans Memorial Arena §
Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center §
Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center §
Dec. 1 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden *
Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

bold newly added, in-the-round seating
§ with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker
+ with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher



 

Tags: 
Luke Combs
George Strait
in the round
fall tour
Country Music

Recent Podcast Audio

Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance Welcomes Belly Dancer Turned Line Dancer Nancy Brown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday February 20th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday February 19th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday February 18th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Spotlights White River HS Dance Team of Buckley Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday February 13th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes