Luke Combs Is Going "George Strait Style" In-The-Round for Fall Tour

The King always performed in-the-round! It's one of the reasons we always loved going to a George Strait show. Now Luke Combs has decided to follow in those footsteps and go in-the-round to close out his fall tour dates.

Luke Combs shared the news on Instagram saying that 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour stops will begin on Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., and run through early December. Seating at each of the just-announced shows will be in-the-round style, "for more of y’all to have an opportunity to come. So we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the seats in each venue"! SWEEEEEET!





Alright, who's ready for a road trip?

Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena §

Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center *

Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Arena *

Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum *

Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @Alerus Center §

Oct 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER CENTER §

Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena *

Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center *

Oct. 20 — Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark -- First Interstate Arena *

Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah. @Vivint Smart Home Arena *

Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena *

Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center *

Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @yStar Veterans Memorial Arena §

Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center §

Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center §

Dec. 1 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden *

Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

bold newly added, in-the-round seating

§ with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

+ with Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher





