Luke Combs Shares Proposal Story for the First Time Ever

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking shared with fans that they were engaged while on a trip to Maui in the fall of 2019. They also shared Luke proposed a few months prior to their announcement. What we never got was the proposal story... until now!

Look at the way they look at each other...

During quarantine Olympic Gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and her husband, NFL player Andrew East, have been busy chatting with lots of country stars on their popular YouTube Channel, The East Family. They got a chance to chat with Luke Combs about his proposal story which none of us knew about until now!

Here's what they shared on The East Family:

Luke and Nicole shared that they got engaged in the kitchen but never revealed the story behind their engagement.

“It was the day that we were moving from our apartment that we lived in in Nashville to this house that we bought", Luke starts out.

They hired movers to move everything to their new house. While their things were getting moved, they went to his manager’s house with their two cats in the car.

“We have two cats, we didn’t have this guy at the time,” he said, pointing to their dog Jojo. “The cats do not travel well. On the way to my manager’s house, her cat peed in the crate and my cat threw up in the crate, so that was awesome. We spent a good part of the morning giving them baths and cleaning them and ya know, they’re all stressed out because we’re at some strange house with a bunch of people and stuff.”

Luke had an epic proposal in his head, however, things did not go as planned.

“I had bought the cats new collars with our new address on them. She loves her cat more than anything in the world, the cat she got in college named Buck. He always sits on her lap on the couch, so I had the ring and I was gonna put it on the cat’s collar, was the idea. He was gonna jump up on her lap and everything,” Luke remembers.

When they finally made it to their new house around 10 pm, they realized that her cat had peed all over himself again while traveling. They were overwhelmed. Their belongings were everywhere, boxes covered the floor, the bed was piled up with clothes, and they had a cat who needed yet another bath.

“It’s a very heated moment. He’s getting mad at me, I’m getting mad at him,” Nicole said.

Although the situation was not ideal for a proposa, Luke had to move forward with his plan.

“By the way, her parents are flying in the next morning and I’ve already told them I’m gonna ask her today. Her parents are gonna show up, she’s picking her parents up, and they’re gonna be like ‘Congratulations!’ I have to ask her at this point. So, I pretty much just told her what I was gonna do", Luke said.

That’s when he got down on one knee.

“After I gave them their baths and everything, he was like, ‘I got these new collars for the cats with the new address on it and oh, I also got you this,” Hocking laughed, referring to her engagement ring. “He pulls it out, got down on one knee, does the whole thing. I blacked out, I don’t remember this. I was like ‘my ears are hot, what’s going on?”

“That’s what she said, ‘my ears are hot,'” Luke laughed.

Although it wasn’t the picture-perfect proposal they both had imagined, everything worked out for the best. Luke even said he thinks it “makes it better” because they now have a fun memory to look back on.