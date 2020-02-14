Luke Combs Wins Fiance of the Year with Valentine's Day Post to Nicole

February 14, 2020
Luke Combs is showing his sensitve side for Valentine's Day, and we're over here all smiles! Nicole Hocking is a lucky, lucky gal! 

Luke Combs posted photos "without filters" of his fiance Nicole, and it's the sweetest thing ever because of the caption on his Instagram post. Luke seriously wins fiance of the year for this post! 

Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking. I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that. These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Happy Valentine's Day you two love birds!!! We can't wait to see your lovely wedding! 

