Luke Combs Wins Fiance of the Year with Valentine's Day Post to Nicole

Luke Combs is showing his sensitve side for Valentine's Day, and we're over here all smiles! Nicole Hocking is a lucky, lucky gal!

Luke Combs posted photos "without filters" of his fiance Nicole, and it's the sweetest thing ever because of the caption on his Instagram post. Luke seriously wins fiance of the year for this post!

Happy Valentine's Day you two love birds!!! We can't wait to see your lovely wedding!