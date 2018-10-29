Lunch Party: Miranda Lambert Did What?!!, Cow Cuddling, and Hometown Holiday Backstage Passes

October 29, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
This week on the Lunch Party we are sharing how you can try the newest wellness trend, cow cuddling, to reduce stress. If the country music super star thing doesn't work out for Miranda Lambert, she could be a bouncer! She threw an unruly fan out of her show. Plus what the Lunch Party dressing up as for Halloween? We'll share, and we tell you how to win sold out Hometown Holiday tickets and backstage passes! 

 

Listen to Lunch Party here:
 

 

