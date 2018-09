This week on the Lunch Party we find out how DeeLee's vacation was almost ruined by a large vacation booking company. We also discover one of that DeeLee's Mom aka. Momma Flo is one of the biggest Lunch Party fans. Plus, Wingo shares the pop stars Toby Keith is hanging out with during his show in Seattle and how pizza, Toby Keith, and hoodies do not go well together!

