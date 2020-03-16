Man Who Hoarded Hand Sanitizer Forced to Donate Supply

After the Authorities Got Involved

March 16, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Getty

The Tennessee man who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer causing a shortage was forced to donate his supply after authories got involved. 

The New York Times found Matt Colvin and shared his story wtih the world. That's how the authorities got involved. Colvin was trying to price gauge the public after he cleaned out several stores' inventory of hand sanitizer to resell at a profit. Online retailers banned him from using their services and the state attorney general opened an investigation. In response, the AG coordinated with Colvin to take the supply of sanitizer and redistribute it for free amongst the community.

