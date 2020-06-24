Mandatory Quarantine for Washington Residents If You Travel to These States

Starting at midnight tonight, if you are a Washington resident and you are traveling to New York, Conneticut, or New Jersey, you must quarantine for 14 days.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that if you are living in one of the states that has a 10% or more infection rate of Covid-19, you must register with authories and quarantine for 14 days before entering the three states mentioned above.

I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days.



This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 24, 2020

Washington is not the only state on that list. It also includes residents traveling from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas. All of these states have an infection rate of 10% or higher. Also, this list of states could change and states could be added to it IF that state registers 10% or higher Covid-19 infection rates.