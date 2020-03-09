Maren Morris 9 Months Preggers and STILL Knockin' Em' Dead at the Houston Rodeo

She's a queen! Maren Morris is due is with her first child like NOW, but yet she's still out there performing! She was knockin' em' dead at the Houston Rodeo this past weekend!

Maren Morris looks stunning in her "rodeo" stage outfit! Can we get one of these??

Gotta love a gal who kicks ass on stage, then wraps up her time in Texas by grabbing a bag of Whataburgers before jumping on a plane back to Nashville.

We can't wait to see Maren and Ryan's baby boy!! We will wait patiently and keep these new parents to be in our thoughts and prayers!

convex. ⭕️ #8months A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 25, 2020 at 12:06pm PST