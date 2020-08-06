Maren Morris Ain't Scared to Call Out Nashville Bars; "Cannibalizing Small Businesses"

Maren Morris never backs down from a Twitter brawl. She will step right into and defend her right to free speech.

This time she's calling out the bars in downtown Nashville who are using "loopholes" to stay open in a way that is not following social distancing guidelines.

Nashville bar owners are begging other Nashville bar owners to please take precautions so they can all open safely, and that's when Maren Morris got invovled.

Broadway bars taking advantage of these loopholes right now are cannibalizing our Nashville small businesses who have been following the health orders since day 1. Going to donate to my friends at The Fox because this is absolutely heartbreaking. https://t.co/McsDdPqvKQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 5, 2020

Most of Lower Broadway and the honky tonks we all love to visit have been closed since July. But there are a few that have been allowed to stay open, because they are also restaurants and serve food. Places like Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Rippy’s Honky Tonk and Mellow Mushroom. They’ve been able to continue operating at half capacity.

This has been causing large crowds hanging around outside of these bars as the party goers wait to get into these open bars. There's tons of viral videos to showing the lack of precaution and crowds gathering.

Broadway in Nashville

7/17/20



--: Leslee Mitchell pic.twitter.com/CSNR3Hon3t — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) July 18, 2020

Maren Morris joined others in blaming the Broadway honky tonks for keeping bars across the city closed. Maren took to twitter to call out the Broadway bars for “taking advantage of these loopholes,” saying that they’re “cannibalizing our Nashville small businesses that have been following the health orders since day 1.”