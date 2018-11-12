Maren Morris Brings Soul to CMA's with Chris Stapleton & Mavis Staples

November 12, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Maren Morris has proved that you don't have to follow the same path as everyone else. She won't let anyone "box her in" as she says on Twitter. This past year alone, she has collaborated with Zedd on one of the biggest pop hits of the year with "The Middle". 

"Do you" is her advice to other artists. 

Before she takes our Hometown Holiday stage on Thursday, December 6th at Showare Center, Maren Morris will continue to push boundaries with music at the CMA Awards. She is set to perform with Chris Stapleton and Mavis Staples an American rhythm and blues and gospel singer. 

Maren Morris is nominated for two awards including Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year with Vince Gill for "Dear Hate". 

Best of luck to you Maren! We'll be watching and can't wait to see you in Seattle in December. 

Text and win your sold out tickets to Hometown Holiday all week at 12:10 pm, 2:10 pm, 4:10 pm, and 8:10 pm. 

 

maren morris
CMA Awards
Mavis Staples
Chris Stapleton
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

