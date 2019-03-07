Maren Morris Drops Hints of Joining an All-Girl Group

March 7, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Miranda Lambert has a solo career and is also a member of a very successful all-girl group "The Pistol Annies". So why can't Maren Morris follow in those footsetps? 

Maren Morris has a collaboration on her upcoming album "Girl" with Brandi Carlile. Yesterday on Brandi's Instagram, she dropped hints that Maren Morris and Amanda Pearl Shires might be making music together. 

Highwomen ---- @marenmorris @amandapearlshires

A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) on

They are calling the group "HighWomen" and we DIG it! 

Can't wait to see where this goes! 

Meanwhile, we're wating on the release  of "Girl"! It drops TOMORROW! 

Tags: 
maren morris
Brandi Carlile
Deanna Lee
High Women
all-girl group

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday February 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes