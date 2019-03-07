Maren Morris Drops Hints of Joining an All-Girl Group
Miranda Lambert has a solo career and is also a member of a very successful all-girl group "The Pistol Annies". So why can't Maren Morris follow in those footsetps?
Maren Morris has a collaboration on her upcoming album "Girl" with Brandi Carlile. Yesterday on Brandi's Instagram, she dropped hints that Maren Morris and Amanda Pearl Shires might be making music together.
They are calling the group "HighWomen" and we DIG it!
Can't wait to see where this goes!
Meanwhile, we're wating on the release of "Girl"! It drops TOMORROW!