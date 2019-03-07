Maren Morris Drops Hints of Joining an All-Girl Group

Miranda Lambert has a solo career and is also a member of a very successful all-girl group "The Pistol Annies". So why can't Maren Morris follow in those footsetps?

Maren Morris has a collaboration on her upcoming album "Girl" with Brandi Carlile. Yesterday on Brandi's Instagram, she dropped hints that Maren Morris and Amanda Pearl Shires might be making music together.

Highwomen ---- @marenmorris @amandapearlshires A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) on Mar 5, 2019 at 5:06pm PST

They are calling the group "HighWomen" and we DIG it!

Can't wait to see where this goes!

Meanwhile, we're wating on the release of "Girl"! It drops TOMORROW!