Maren Morris Globetrotting Before #Hometown18 Show
November 29, 2018
A few nights ago, Maren Morris rented a flat in London for fans to get the first listen to her forthcoming album, MM2.
Then she tweets a photo with her husband sharing a smooch in the most romantic city in the world, Paris.
we’re still newlyweds, right? ---- pic.twitter.com/eIyXof7K6E— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 29, 2018
Wonder where Maren Morris will jet off to next? We'll be watching, waiting, and counting down the days until your performance at Hometown Holiday!
