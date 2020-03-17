Maren Morris Goes Off on Nashville Party Goers Tweeting "Stay Home" Til We Get This S$#!! Over"

Social distancing is the new normal for all of us. That's why Maren Morris was disgusted by the lack of respect party goers on lower Broadway in Nashville were showing to the global pandemic that is Covid-19 and the warnings from the CDC to not gather in groups larger than 10 people.

Maren Morris is following the guidelines for social distancing by staying home and preparing for the birth of her first child on March 30th.

The Quarantine Witch Project. -- pic.twitter.com/pitwURZohh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 16, 2020

Then she saw this tweet saying "Nashville is undefeated", and she erupted.

Downtown Nashville is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct — Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) March 15, 2020

Maren Morris doesn't mince words, and she let these people on Nashville know she was not pleased with them! This tweet has since been deleted.

