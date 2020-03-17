Maren Morris Explosive Tweet at Nashville Party Goers; "Stay Home" Til We Get This S*#!?!! Over

March 17, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Emma McIntyre / Staff/ Getty

Social distancing is the new normal for all of us. That's why Maren Morris was disgusted by the lack of respect party goers on lower Broadway in Nashville were showing to the global pandemic that is Covid-19 and the warnings from the CDC to not gather in groups larger than 10 people. 

Maren Morris is following the guidelines for social distancing by staying home and preparing for the birth of her first child on March 30th.

Then she saw this tweet saying "Nashville is undefeated", and she erupted. 


 

Maren Morris doesn't mince words, and she let these people on Nashville know she was not pleased with them! This tweet has since been deleted. 

Twitter
Meanwhile in Seattle, we are stuck at home. 

If you're bored, try using your smart speaker! Ask it to "Play 100.7 The Wolf"! 

 

