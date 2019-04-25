Maren Morris Posts Lost Footage of "My Church" at Blue Bird Cafe
Back before Maren Morris' record deal, even before she started dating her now husband Ryan Hurd, Maren played a song she had just written.
This is a throwback of "My Church" that Maren Morris posted on her Instagram, and it's just so dang good! We love the caption Maren put with it too!
damn. someone unearthed this from 2015 when I played My Church for the first time live. i had just written it and had a show at the Bluebird with @ryanhurd and our friends. before it went to Spotify, before i signed a record deal. hell, this was when Ryan and i weren’t even dating yet. if I could tell this girl back then what would happen to her because of this song, she would have probably told me to f*** off. life is much different now since that day, but I wouldn’t change a move or a misstep cause I’m so damn happy right now. ------
This girl is on fire! From the new hair to all the great fashion, keep burnin' em' down Maren!
got to play under the ✨ last night in Texas. you’ll always be my home. //--: @rkdeeb
