Maren Morris Posts Lost Footage of "My Church" at Blue Bird Cafe

StickerYou.com

Back before Maren Morris' record deal, even before she started dating her now husband Ryan Hurd, Maren played a song she had just written.

This is a throwback of "My Church" that Maren Morris posted on her Instagram, and it's just so dang good! We love the caption Maren put with it too!

This girl is on fire! From the new hair to all the great fashion, keep burnin' em' down Maren!

StickerYou.com creates custom die-cut vinyl stickers, labels, decals, tattoos, magnets and more, in any size, shape and quantity. Satisfaction guaranteed. Make it stick with StickerYou!