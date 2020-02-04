Maren Morris Is Glowing as She Shares Photos from Baby Shower
February 4, 2020
Baby Hurd will be here any day now, and Maren Morris is giving fans a look inside her baby shower.
The shower was held on Super Bowl Sunday, so of course there had to be a big spread. But check out this incredible "Bagel Craze"!
The Bagel Graze that I made for @marenmorris ‘s baby shower is for sure going to win the Super Bowl today. --
Maren Morris is glowing!
Maren shared this touching moment of her pregnancy on Twitter.
Third Trimester Hormone Update: My nail lady said “your face doesn’t even look that fat” and I genuinely teared up I was so touched.— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 14, 2020
Congratulations to Maren and Ryan! We can't wait to see the first baby photos!