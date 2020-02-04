Maren Morris Is Glowing as She Shares Photos from Baby Shower

Baby Hurd will be here any day now, and Maren Morris is giving fans a look inside her baby shower. 

The shower was held on Super Bowl Sunday, so of course there had to be a big spread. But check out this incredible "Bagel Craze"! 

Maren Morris is glowing! 

Maren shared this touching moment of her pregnancy on Twitter. 

Congratulations to Maren and Ryan! We can't wait to see the first baby photos! 

