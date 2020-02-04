Maren Morris Is Glowing as She Shares Photos from Baby Shower

Baby Hurd will be here any day now, and Maren Morris is giving fans a look inside her baby shower.

The shower was held on Super Bowl Sunday, so of course there had to be a big spread. But check out this incredible "Bagel Craze"!

Maren Morris is glowing!

Maren shared this touching moment of her pregnancy on Twitter.

Third Trimester Hormone Update: My nail lady said “your face doesn’t even look that fat” and I genuinely teared up I was so touched. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 14, 2020

Congratulations to Maren and Ryan! We can't wait to see the first baby photos!