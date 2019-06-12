Maren Morris Strips Down for Playboy Magazine

June 12, 2019
Maren Morris has gone topless for Playboy Magazine!  Maren shared with her fans that she's "stripping down" for Playboy, and the photos will be released in the magazine sometime next week. 

Maren Morris teases fans on Twitter with a prequel to the upcoming edition of Playboy. 

Just to be clear though, Maren Morris has said these photos are all about women empowerment and will remain PG-13. 

You go Maren! You have an incredible body, and us ladies know how hard you have to work to maintain it! You look beautiful! 

