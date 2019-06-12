Maren Morris Strips Down for Playboy Magazine

Maren Morris has gone topless for Playboy Magazine! Maren shared with her fans that she's "stripping down" for Playboy, and the photos will be released in the magazine sometime next week.

Maren Morris teases fans on Twitter with a prequel to the upcoming edition of Playboy.

strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week... -- // --: Harper Smith pic.twitter.com/PO49710vVS — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 11, 2019

Just to be clear though, Maren Morris has said these photos are all about women empowerment and will remain PG-13.

