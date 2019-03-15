Maren Morris Surprises Fans with Special Guest Miranda Lambert

March 15, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© SIPA USA

Maren Morris played to a sold out crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for her "Girl World Tour".  Cassadee Pope opened the show and later came out for a duet with Maren. At  one point, Maren brought out Brandi Carlile to sing "Bones" their collaboration on Maren's album "Girl".  But then Maren Morris teasing fans about something "big". 

Then Maren Morris welcomes Miranda Lambert and songwriter Natalie Hemby on stage to perform several songs. They even sang a very deep cut from Miranda's "Revolution" album called "Virginia Blue Bell". 

"I love Maren Morris. She's a badass!" Lambert told a shocked crowd, praising her fellow Texan.

The trio performed a deep cut from Maren's "Hero" album  titlted "I Wish I Was". 

Then Maren Morris finished the night with a ton of girl power by bringing  out all of the women who  performed on stage that night for a finale   of "My Church". 

 

Tags: 
maren morris
miranda lambert
Deanna Lee
ryman
Girl

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes