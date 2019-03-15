Maren Morris Surprises Fans with Special Guest Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris played to a sold out crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for her "Girl World Tour". Cassadee Pope opened the show and later came out for a duet with Maren. At one point, Maren brought out Brandi Carlile to sing "Bones" their collaboration on Maren's album "Girl". But then Maren Morris teasing fans about something "big".

Then Maren Morris welcomes Miranda Lambert and songwriter Natalie Hemby on stage to perform several songs. They even sang a very deep cut from Miranda's "Revolution" album called "Virginia Blue Bell".

Video of Miranda Lambert Shocks Maren Morris Fans In Nashville

"I love Maren Morris. She's a badass!" Lambert told a shocked crowd, praising her fellow Texan.

The trio performed a deep cut from Maren's "Hero" album titlted "I Wish I Was".

Then Maren Morris finished the night with a ton of girl power by bringing out all of the women who performed on stage that night for a finale of "My Church".