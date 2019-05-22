Maren Morris Takes Modeling Career to Cover of Women's Health
Maren Morris signed withi Wilhelmina Modeling Agencey a few years ago, and her star continues to rise to the cover of magazines. This month she is the Women's Health cover girl, and she's making it look so easy!
Maren Morris gave fans a sneak peek of the cover, and some life changes she's made to help reduce stress in her life like quitting smoking.
This year, I’ve been a “student of the soul.” Going to therapy, exercising, listening to my partner better, putting my phone down & really enjoying the company of my friends & family when I’m home, trusting my intuition on those I should lean into and those I should avoid, making amends with people (even when it sometimes feels futile), admitting when I’ve screwed up, finding joy during my shows and not overanalyzing every move or word, meditating through my anxiety, letting myself remain open in a society that likes to magnify and mock vulnerability, learning to just EXHALE... and I feel so much better + finally feel the positive effects of this lifelong process. Thank you @erinoprea for teaching me that it isn’t about carb paranoia or deprivation, it’s about moderation and enjoyment in tandem with my hard work. I’ve never loved my body more because I finally feel strong in these quads. ---- & thank you @lizplosser + @WomensHealthMag for the honor of being your June covergirl! --------♀️✨
⚡️#MarenMorris is flying high as WH's June cover star! ⚡️The country hitmaker opens up about finding balance on tour and the workouts that power her through it all at the link in bio. Find the issue on stands May 28! ☀️
Maren Morris is in the best shape of her life! You look great Maren! Congrats!