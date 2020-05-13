Mariners Offer Free Drive-Thru Coronavirus Tests Starting Today

May 13, 2020
Free drive-thru testing starts today, Wednesday, May 13th, at T Mobile Park 10 am - 4 pm! The Seattle Mariners have teamed up with the city of Seattle and QFC/ Kroger to offer the testing at no charge. 

To get tested, you must pre-register HERE!  OR:  By calling (888) 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).

About about 250 vehicles will be allowed each day of the initial trial run. 

More things to note before registering: 

Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those eligible will select a testing location and appointment time. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.

When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in until a health-care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test.

Patients remain in their cars throughout the process, which takes just a few minutes using self-administered test kits with nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety. This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Test results are expected within about 48 hours.

