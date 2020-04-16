Matthew Mcconaughey Wants Us to Make "Bad Ass Bandito Bandandas" To Beat "The Corona"
April 16, 2020
Matthew Mcconaughey has been crushing it making movies encouraging his fans to "stay home" and hosting virtual bingo games for seniors. But his latest creation is a movie that can help all of us stay safe!
Matthew McConaughey created a character, the cowboy bounty hunter named Bobby Bandito, with an instructional video on how to create your own mask with a bandana and a coffee filter. Because, in the words of Bobby, “we all got more livin’ to do.”