Matthew Mcconaughey Wants Us to Make "Bad Ass Bandito Bandandas" To Beat "The Corona"

April 16, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Richard Heathcote/ Getty

Matthew Mcconaughey has been crushing it making movies encouraging his fans to "stay home"  and hosting virtual bingo games for seniors. But his latest creation is a movie that can help all of us stay safe! 

 

 

Matthew McConaughey created a character, the cowboy bounty hunter named Bobby Bandito, with an instructional video on how to create your own mask with a bandana and a coffee filter. Because, in the words of Bobby, “we all got more livin’ to do.”

we’ve got more livin to do #BobbyBandito

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on

