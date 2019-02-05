Meet Jason And Brittany Aldean's Daughter Navy Rome
Meet the sweetest new addition to the Jason Aldean family, lil' Navy Rome.
She was born on February 4th and weighed 7lbs, 12oz... "and looking identical to her older brother".
Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. ----
Navy Rome has an older brother Memphis. Geez, y'all make the prettiest babies!
Congratualations to the happy Jason Aldean family! We can't wait to see photos of everyone together.
Soooo I caved and did a maternity shoot. Y’all are right.... I’m glad i did♥️ Thanks @nandaqsantos for capturing these moments! @cheriemkilchrist: styling Hair: @thedryhousenashville
A couple pics from our maternity shoot when I was pregnant with Memphis-- I didn’t do one with this pregnancy and now I’m WAY past the ‘cute’ point... so looks like these will have to do for both-- Anyone else slack on the second pregnancy? --