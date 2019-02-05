Meet Jason And Brittany Aldean's Daughter Navy Rome

Meet the sweetest new addition to the Jason Aldean family, lil' Navy Rome.

She was born on February 4th and weighed 7lbs, 12oz... "and looking identical to her older brother".

Navy Rome has an older brother Memphis. Geez, y'all make the prettiest babies!

The cutest!!!

Congratualations to the happy Jason Aldean family! We can't wait to see photos of everyone together.