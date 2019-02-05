Meet Jason And Brittany Aldean's Daughter Navy Rome

February 5, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Meet the sweetest new addition to the Jason Aldean family, lil' Navy Rome. 

She was born on February 4th and weighed 7lbs, 12oz... "and looking identical to her older brother".

Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. ----

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Navy Rome has an older brother Memphis. Geez, y'all make the prettiest babies! 

The cutest!!! --♥️

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Congratualations to the happy Jason Aldean family! We can't wait to see photos of everyone together. 

Soooo I caved and did a maternity shoot. Y’all are right.... I’m glad i did♥️ Thanks @nandaqsantos for capturing these moments! @cheriemkilchrist: styling Hair: @thedryhousenashville

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

A couple pics from our maternity shoot when I was pregnant with Memphis-- I didn’t do one with this pregnancy and now I’m WAY past the ‘cute’ point... so looks like these will have to do for both-- Anyone else slack on the second pregnancy? --

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Tags: 
baby
jason aldean
Brittany Aldean
Navy Rome
Memphis
DAughter
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday February 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance! Jasmyn Breaks Family Addiction Cycle Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday February 1st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 31st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes