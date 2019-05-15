Meet Lauren Alaina's New Boyfriend... She Slid Into His DM's!

Well guys, you might have missed your chance withi Lauren Alaina! She recently ended her engagement to long time boyfriend and fiance Alex Hopkins in January and stopped by the Bobby Bones show to drop a bombshell!

Lauren Alaina showed up with her new boyfriend! Meet John Crist... and get a load of the look on Lauren's face! Wow, she's definitely smitten!

Look at these two! How cute are they?

We've got the cute, awkwardness happening right now because @Lauren_Alaina & @johnbcrist just 'officially' shared they are together! --❤️ pic.twitter.com/BkBLbZwQYX — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 15, 2019

So... we had to google John Crist. This is what we found from his website:

With over 1 billion video views, comedian and viral sensation John Crist is the next big thing in standup comedy. Whether you know him from viral videos like “Millennial International,” “Road Rage in the Church Parking Lot,” or “Every Parent at Disney,” Crist has solidified his comedic prowess with sold out shows from coast to coast. His most recent tour—The Human Being Tour—was named in the Top 100 Tours globally based on attendance and gross sales, selling over 197,000 tickets. He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28.

Lauren looks so happy! Good for you sister! We'll see you at Throwdown!