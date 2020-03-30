Midland Covers Joe Exotic "I Saw Tiger" & It's Full On Quarantine FUN!

March 30, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

This is the Tiger King of social media today! Midland has covered Joe Exotic's "I Saw Tiger" while in quarantine complete with ....wait for it.... TIGERS! 

