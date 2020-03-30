Midland Covers Joe Exotic "I Saw Tiger" & It's Full On Quarantine FUN!
March 30, 2020
This is the Tiger King of social media today! Midland has covered Joe Exotic's "I Saw Tiger" while in quarantine complete with ....wait for it.... TIGERS!
. @Netflix, thank you for giving us Joe Exotic and his bunch of misfits. Here is a tribute to an all time classic from this bunch of misfits. #ISawATiger #TigerKing #JoeExotic #SocialDistancing ---- https://t.co/MPzewsgkJy pic.twitter.com/nKvIC1w9e1— Midland (@MidlandOfficial) March 27, 2020