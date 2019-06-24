Miranda Lambert + 6 Female All-Stars Cover U2

June 24, 2019
Miranda Lambert performed 2019 Country LakeShake Festival this past weekend and invited a group of country female all-stars to join her on stage to sing a cover of U2's " I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Miranda was joined on stage by Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina, Cassadee Pope, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley and Lindsay Ell. Miranda referred to this all-star line up as a "wall of women". Miranda Lambert told the crowd, "I can't believe I get to stand up here with these badasses tonight. We're gonna make a toast to women singing women's songs... and a toast to y'all for listening!"

The ladies look like they are having a blast  together! And  their rendition of U2 is legit great!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

