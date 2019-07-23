Miranda Lambert & Hot Hubby Spend Some Lake Time

Miranda Lambert and new, very hot hubby NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin spent some time at Lake Tahoe over the weekend. Last week Miranda showed off her hubby's washboard abs in a Twitter video of him doing the laundry. This week, we get some photos! Dang girl, your husband is H O T!!!

Miranda captioned the photos with:

"Lake Tahoe ❤️ ...a great show and a few really cool days off! #LakeLife #RoadFamily," Lambert writes in a Twitter post.

Lake Tahoe ❤️ ...a great show and a few really cool days off! #LakeLife #RoadFamily pic.twitter.com/vefKHLYRbT — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 21, 2019

Good on you Miranda for getting some to chill, because you've been a busy girl this past spring! AND we're are loving the new music!