Miranda Lambert & Hot Hubby Spend Some Lake Time

July 23, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Kevin Winter / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Miranda Lambert and new, very hot hubby NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin spent some time at Lake Tahoe over the weekend. Last week Miranda showed off her hubby's washboard abs in a Twitter video of him doing the laundry. This week, we get some photos!  Dang girl, your husband is H O T!!! 

Miranda captioned the photos with: 

"Lake Tahoe ❤️ ...a great show and a few really cool days off! #LakeLife #RoadFamily," Lambert writes in a Twitter post. 

Good on you Miranda for getting some to chill, because you've been a busy girl this past spring! AND we're are loving the new music! 

 

 

Tags: 
miranda lambert
lake
Deanna Lee
It All comes Out in the Wash

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday July 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday July 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday July 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday July 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday July 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes