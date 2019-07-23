Miranda Lambert & Hot Hubby Spend Some Lake Time
Miranda Lambert and new, very hot hubby NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin spent some time at Lake Tahoe over the weekend. Last week Miranda showed off her hubby's washboard abs in a Twitter video of him doing the laundry. This week, we get some photos! Dang girl, your husband is H O T!!!
Miranda captioned the photos with:
"Lake Tahoe ❤️ ...a great show and a few really cool days off! #LakeLife #RoadFamily," Lambert writes in a Twitter post.
Good on you Miranda for getting some to chill, because you've been a busy girl this past spring! AND we're are loving the new music!