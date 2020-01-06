MIranda Lambert Posts Video of Her "House Husband" Cooking Shirtless
January 6, 2020
I wish I had one of these! Miranda Lambert refers to Brendan McLoughlin as her "house husband".
Miranda sneaks up on her husband who's shirtless in the kitchen, singing loudly to "Sweet Child of Mine" and cooking up a storm!
Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease-- #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $hit ton of Tex Mex. WTH? )
We could watch that all day! What a hottie!