Miranda Lambert dropped a bombshell on fans late Saturday evening on her Instagram.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Miranda Lambert secretly married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" the country singer wrote on Instagram.

From what we can tell, the two have been married for quite some time. Miranda also made the announcement on her Facebook page.

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Miranda shared along with photos from her weddding album.

They both look so happy! Congratulations to you Miranda for never giving up on love!