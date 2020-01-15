Miranda Lambert Reveals Truth On How She Met Her Husband

Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin's first wedding anniversary is coming up, and she's finally revealing how the two actually met.

Miranda Lambert shared with the New York Times the real story. It was a whirlwind romance. They couple in November of 2018 and secretly got married on Jan. 26, 2019 in Tennessee. Miranda shared the news with her fans via Instagram saying, "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for ... me."



The first time Miranda Lambert met Brendan Mcloughlin was witih the Pistol Annies on the set of Good Morning America where he was working as a New York police officer. We know that part of the story. But the piece Miranda left out is how they connected the second time.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He’s here. And he’s pretty", Miranda told the NYT.

Now the happy couple splits their time between NYC and the quite life on the farm. Miranda says, "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Happy one year anniversary to the happy couple!





