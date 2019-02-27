Miranda Lambert Tells People to Butt Out

Miranda Lambert is back in the news this week with her new, seriously good-looking NYPD hubby.

The new couple were flying back from Nashville to New York City after Brendan McLoughlin spent the weekend with Miranda in Nashville. That's when the paparrazi found the two wearing ball caps low on their face and trying to dodge any public attention. But the paparrazi had other ideas...

Is it wrong that we want to know how it's all going? Ok, if the paparrazi was hassling me day in day out, I'd probably get pretty miffed too.

Miranda Lambert made her first public appearance since her Jan. 26 wedding to McLoughlin. She was in Nashville for a Dierks Bentley concert in Nashville to perform a medley of country classics with Bentley and Keith Urban, including Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart," Merle Haggard's "The Bottle Let Me Down," Loretta Lynn's "Blue Kentucky Girl" and the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away."

Sounds like Miranda just wants to "shut up and sing". And we're over here like, ok but... we really are happy for you and just want to know more. But for now we'll leave you two love birds alone.

Congrats again to the happy couple, and we'll see you Miranda at Watershed! Will you be bringing Brendan? *cough cough* We'd love to get an eyeball on that! :) Meoowww...