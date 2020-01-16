Miranda Lambert Warned Husband about "Deal Breaker" Before They Married

These two love birds are getting ready to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary. But there was one big deal breaker that Miranda warned Brendan McLoughlin about before they got married.

Miranda made it very clear that this was a non-negotiable with her. Can you guess what it is? Give you a clue...

It's her furbabies! When Brendan first started dating Miranda she said she felt like the "crazy dog lady wtih literally 40 legs on the floor"; meaning her, Brendan, and her nine dogs.

What if he wasn't as crazy for her furry babies?

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like dogs, that’s kind of a deal-breaker,” she says, laughing, but not joking. No worries — the New York City police officer is great with the pups. "He actually loves them to death," she told Taste of Country.



Looks like it all worked out! Congrats to Miranda and Brendan. You both look so happy!