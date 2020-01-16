Miranda Lambert Warned Husband about "Deal Breaker" Before They Married

January 16, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

These two love birds are getting ready to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary. But there was one big deal breaker that Miranda warned Brendan McLoughlin about before they got married. 

Miranda made it very clear that this was a non-negotiable with her. Can you guess what it is? Give you a clue...

Exciting news! The MuttNation full pet product line is now available in all @TractorSupply stores and online! All of my proceeds benefit @MuttNation Foundation, so when you shop, you help pups in need! #LoveAShelterPet

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

It's her furbabies! When Brendan first started dating Miranda she said she felt like the "crazy dog lady wtih literally 40 legs on the floor"; meaning her, Brendan, and her nine dogs. 

What if he wasn't as crazy for her furry babies?

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you don’t like dogs, that’s kind of a deal-breaker,” she says, laughing, but not joking. No worries — the New York City police officer is great with the pups. "He actually loves them to death," she told Taste of Country. 


Looks like it all worked out! Congrats to Miranda and Brendan. You both look so happy! 

Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream. Headed home for family time! #mauisongwritersfestival #maui #aliceinhulaland #halfwaytohana #countrymusic

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

 

 

Tags: 
miranda lambert
Brendan McLoughlin
Deal Breaker
marriage

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 15th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday January 14th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday January 13th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 10th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 8th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday January 7th, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes