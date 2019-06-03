Miranda Lambert's Ex Cancels All Turnpike Troubadours Shows; Announces Hiatus

In February of 2018, the Turnpike Troubadours opened the show for Miranda Lambert at the Tacoma Dome. It wasn't long after that the world discovered Miranda was dating the lead singer, Evan Felker.

On Friday, the Turnpike Troubadours announced to fans in a six paragraph press release that the band has cancelled all shows and are going on an indefinite hiatus. The explanation includes information about refunds and hints to major trauma, strife, illness or discomfort within the band without offering any details about who is affected or how.

"We want to again apologize for the abrupt cancellations of our shows this past weekend. We can assure you that the situation was not in our control.

We want nothing more than the opportunity for to heal, and to not put all of you through this ever again. To have a chance for any of this, we need to cancel all of our remaining tour dates. Turnpike Troubadours will go on an indefinite hiatus until a time we feel that everyone is of strong mind, body and spirit and can deliver what our fans deserve.

Refunds for all scheduled shows can be made at point of purchase.

To all of you who have given us so much, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You believed in us, you raised us up, you stuck by us and you gave us more unconditional love than any band could ask for. We are humbled.

We ask that you please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we work to support and encourage.

Thank you all for everything. We love you!"

The explanation shares that one of the band members is struggling with addiction. There has been widespread speculation that it's Evan Felker who needs to find help. Neither the band nor Felker has commented on the rumors.

We hope whoever is struggling they are able to find the help they need.