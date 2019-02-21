Miranda Lambert's NYPD Husband Removed from Patrol

Following Miranda Lambert's life has become like watching a really juicy soap opera lately. We admit that we're kinda loving following her new love story which literally is giving more twists daily.

As you can imagine, Miranda's new husband is being stalked by paparazzi every hour of every day. Plus all of the tourists who just "want to get a selfie" are distracting to Brendan McLoughlin while he's on duty.

So McLoughlin has been taken off of patrol duty —"because cops don’t want to deal with the public’s sudden infatuation with him" NYPD shared with the public.

“It would be hard to do his job with photographers and reporters hounding him,” NYPD adding that autograph seekers are also a concern.

Because of Officer Brendan McLoughlin's new found fame, NYPD has removed him from his street patrol and he's now working as a driver shuttling around higher-ups from his Midtown South Precinct, which includes Times Square. NYPD also clarified that McLoughlin still has his gun and shield and that his move off the streets was not in any way a form of punishment.

Miranda met her NYPD officer while he was working security outside ABC’s Midtown studios, where she performed on “Good Morning America” Nov. 2.

Helping to protect celebs has apparently been a typical assignment for McLoughlin. He has been photographed in the past escorting actor-singer Jared Leto and former Mets and Yankees baseball star Darryl Strawberry in Manhattan.

Let's be honest here...if you saw Brendan McLoughlin in New York wouldn't you want to snap a selfie? I know we would!!! He's really cute! Plus, he's Mr. Lambert!!! Cheers to the happy couple!