More Maren Morris Playboy Photos Revealed

We REALLY will be reading Playboy Magazine for the article when the "Gender and Sexuality" issue hits stands featuring Maren Morris!

Before the article comes out, Maren Morris has been teasing fans with exerpts from the interview and more photos from the photo shoot.

We're loving the lace and fringe!!!

And stripped down to just a towel on her head and maybe hint of a bra, Maren Morris couldn't be more beautiful. Maren also shares about how her marriage to Ryan Hurd has been difficult for her.

“[Marriage> taught me that I’m not always right. I’ve been doing this music thing for so long that it’s how I’m conditioned. Letting someone else in and letting him be a part of that with me has been a bigger struggle than I imagined. It’s so easy to fall in love, but to stay in love and to fall deeper into love? That’s work. It’s not giving up your stance but allowing yourself to listen. You both could be right; just because you disagree with somebody doesn’t mean they’re wrong.”

We can't wait for the entire article! You look stunning Maren!