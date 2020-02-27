Move Over Garth... Luke Combs Is Nominated for One of Country Music Biggest Awards!

February 27, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty

Garth Brooks may have a touch of the psychic powers! While accepting the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year, Garth pointed at Luke Combs and said, "you'll be up here soon". 

Well Garth got it right! Luke Combs grabs his first nomination for ACM Entertainer of the Year! And if this ain't an EOTY shot, then I don't know what is...

What You See Is What You Get Tour: University Park, PA, Lexington, KY + Grand Rapids, MI Photos: @davidbergman

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Luke Combs hits us all straight through the heart. He makes grown men cry, and they will tell you this proudly. How can you not start weeping when you hear songs like this? 

Workin on some songs with @thebrothershunt and @rayfulchermusic

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Country music is a better place becase Luke Combs is in it! Congratuations on your huge nomination! Now...ACM's do the right thing and give this boy that award! 

 

Luuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuke! 

 

Luke Combs
ACMs
Entertainer Of The Year
AWards
Country Music

