Need a Job? These Companies are Hiring People NOW!

March 24, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Getty

If you've been furloughed or your job has been put on pause because of the "Stay At Home" order for the state of Washington, there are several companies who are hiring! 

CVS is hiring thousands right now. Apply HERE!  They are also offering child care and benefits! 

 

Walgreens is hiring right now. Apply HERE!  They are offering bonuses! 

 

Instacart is hiring thousands of grocery shoppers. You will work like an Uber driver as an independent contractor shopping for those who are unable to leave their homes. Apply HERE! 

 

Dominos is hiring thousands in our area! Apply HERE!

