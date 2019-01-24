New Photos of Carrie Underwood & Her New Baby Boy

January 24, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We can't get enough of baby Jacob Bryan Fischer, and we love that Carrie Underwood posted a photo with no make up, completely natural. 

We get to see Isiah meet his baby brother... awwww! 

We love the Fischer family and can't wait to see these baby boys grow up together. 

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
baby
Isiah
Jacob Bryan
Deanna Lee
Fischer Family
baby number two
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 24th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 23rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance! Special Guest Amina Kapusuzoglu Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday January 18th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes